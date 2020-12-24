Published: - Dec 24, 2020

Tehran Times - Legendary forward Ali Daei says that Persepolis football team did a great job by reaching the final match of the 2020 AFC Champions League.

Persepolis qualified for the ACL final match twice in three years, however the Reds failed to end their title drought in the prestigious event.

Persepolis lost to Japan’s Kashima Antlers 2-0 on aggregate in 2018 and were beaten by South Korean Ulsan Hyundai 2-1 in 2020.

“Persepolis did a great job and no other Iranian team could do that,” Daei said in an interview with Persepolis’ website.

“To play in the final match within three years is not an easy job and no other team, even in Asia, could accomplish that. In my opinion, they have done a great job in the competition. Persepolis advanced to the final match with an Iranian coaching staff,” he added.

“Iran football owes this success to Persepolis because they defended our football’s credibility in Asia. They managed to be in the final with all the problems they had and nothing should ignore their success,” ex-Iran striker went on to say.

“Many other teams with better conditions cannot reach the final and it proves that what they have done. If they want to keep going, the coaches and players should not concentrate on useless things.

“They must focus on their goals to make them happen. I am sure they can win their fifth successive title in Iran league and repeat their success in Asia,” the world’s all-time leading goalscorer in the history of men’s international football concluded.