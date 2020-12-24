Published: - Dec 24, 2020

Tasnim – Al-Duhail football team winger Ramin Rezaeian has been reportedly linked with a move to Persepolis football team.

Qatari media reports suggest that Al-Duhail coach Sabri Lamouchi is going to sign another Asian player as Rezaeian’s replacement.

The 30-year-old played for Persepolis from 2015 to 2017 and left the team to join Belgian top-flight club KV Oostende after two years.

Rezaeian started his career as a right-back, but he often plays as a winger. Rezaeian was Carlos Queiroz's first choice on the right side of the defense of the Iran men's national team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification matches.

He has scored twice in 45 appearances for Iran.