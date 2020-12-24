Published: - Dec 24, 2020

Tasnim – Porto claimed its 22nd Portuguese Super Cup title after a first-half Sergio Oliveira penalty and a late grab from Luis Diaz secured a 2-0 victory against Benfica in the Estadio Municipal de Aveiro Wednesday night.

In a game between last season’s first and second-placed Primeira Liga outfits, a VAR-awarded Porto spot-kick broke the deadlock in a tense affair between bitter rivals.

Porto won a penalty through Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi in the 24th minute and Oliveira converted his penalty.

Diaz also scored once again for Porto in the 90th minute to seal the victory for Dragons.