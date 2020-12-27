Published: - Dec 27, 2020

Tasnim – International referee Alireza Faghani is so happy to officiate as an Iranian referee.

Faghani moved to Australia last year for family reasons and as a result the Football Federation Australia (FFA) offered him a contract to officiate in the A-League.

The 42-year-old official has been recently included in the AFC Men Team of the Year 2020 published by the IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics).

“First of all, I would like to thank all the people who supported me to remain in the list of Iranian referees. I am happy to officiate in the competition under the name of my country,” Faghani told IRNA.

“As a referee, I will always try to do my best and IFFHS has chosen me in recognition of my performance in 2020,” he added.

“Many people congratulated me after I was chosen in the list and I would like to thank all of them,” Faghani said.