Published: - Dec 29, 2020

Tasnim – Iranian international winger Mehdi Torabi, who currently plays at Al-Arabi of Qatar, has been reportedly linked with a move to Persepolis in January.

He left Persepolis in the summer to play in the Qatari team but media reports suggest that the Iranian team is interested in signing the 26-year-old in the upcoming window.

Persepolis Iraqi midfielder Bashar Resan has left Persepolis and the club is going to sign Torabi as his replacement.

Al-Duhail defender Ramin Rezaeian has also been linked with a return to Persepolis.