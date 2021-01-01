Published: - Jan 01, 2021

Tasnim - Eight-time Qatar champion Qatar SC announced the signing of Iraqi midfielder Bashar Rasan from 2020 AFC Champions League runner-up Persepolis.

The 24-year-old midfielder joins Qatar SC after three successful seasons with Persepolis, having helped them win three Iran Pro League titles, the Hazfi Cup and Iran Super Cup.

Rasan also played an influential role in Persepolis’ run to the 2020 AFC Champions League final, where it lost 2-1 to Ulsan Hyundai of Korea Republic.

Rasan is a valuable addition to Qatar SC, who last won the domestic title in the 2002-2003 season.

Qatar SC is currently fourth in the Qatar Stars League standings on 19 points, 10 behind leader Al Sadd SC.