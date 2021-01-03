Published: - Jan 03, 2021

Tehran Times - Iranian woman futsal referee Gelareh Nazemi says that the match between Barcelona and Shenzhen had been her toughest career experience.

Nazemi has been shortlisted by Futsal Planet as one of the 10 best referees in 2020.

In an interview with IRNA, the female official believes that the Iranian women have begun making their way to the top tournaments.

“Paria Shariari has been recently invited to Tokyo as Match Commissioner for Olympic Football Tournament. Mahsa Ghorbani and Ensieh Khabbaz Mafinejad have been also shortlisted to officiate at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. It shows that the FIFA officials have trusted the Iranian women referees,” she said.

Nazemi, 39, says that she has officiated for 19 years without any problem but a Barcelona match has been her toughest career experience.

“A match between Barcelona and Shenzhen men futsal teams in the intercontinental competition is my toughest match I’ve ever officiated but it was my best ever performance as well,” Nazemi added.

“In my opinion, football officiating is not a job and everyone who wants to start refereeing should love that. I think, the federation has paved the way for women to work as an official in the recent years,” Nazemi stated.