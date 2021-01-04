Published: - Jan 04, 2021

Tasnim – Iran international midfielder Ali Karimi has been linked with a move to Qatari giant Al-Duhail.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder currently plays for Qatar SC.

Qatar SC has recently signed ex-Persepolis midfielder Bashar Resan and Karimi will most likely leave the team to join Al-Duhail football team on loan.

The iconic midfielder had been linked with a return to Iranian club Esteghlal.

Al-Duhail sports officer Faraj Saleh al-Marri has confirmed negotiations with Karimi.