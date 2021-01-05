Published: - Jan 05, 2021

MNA - The Chairman of the legal committee of Iran’s Football Federation said that FIFA owes 7 million Euros to Iran.

Safiullah Faghanpour made the remarks on Monday noting that FIFA provides football federations with funds at different stages, adding that the organization helped all federations after the spread of coronavirus.

“The Secretary-General of FIFA told us in a letter that, due to international sanctions against Iran, any payment to the Islamic Republic has been stopped and this happened when we had to pay Marc Wilmots, “he added.