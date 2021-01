Published: - Jan 06, 2021

Tasnim – Foolad forward Luciano Pereira Mendes became the top-scoring overseas player in the Iran Professional League.

The Brazilian striker scored against Mes Rafsanjan on Monday in Ahvaz.

It was Pereira’s 83rd goal in the league.

The goal made him the top-scoring foreign player in the competition's history.

He overtook his countryman Luciano Edinho to set the new record.