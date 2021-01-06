Published: - Jan 06, 2021

Tasnim – Esteghlal football team forward Morteza Tabrizi joined Gol Gohar on Monday.

Tabrizi, who turns 30 on Wednesday, joined Esteghlal from Zob Ahan in 2018 but failed to meet expectations in the Tehran-based football club.

Gol Gohar has also completed the signing of Tractor player Reza Shekari.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder had been linked with a move to Persepolis but joined the Sirjan-based football club.

Gol Gohar, headed by Amir Ghalenoei, sits third in the Iran Professional League (IPL).