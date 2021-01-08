Published: - Jan 08, 2021

Tasnim – Persepolis winger Ali Shojaei missed the match against Esteghlal football team.

Persepolis will meet Esteghlal in Iran Professional League (IPL), in a match called Tehran derby, on Monday.

Shojaei suffered a shoulder injury in Sepahan game, where Persepolis was held to a goalless draw against the visiting team.

Shojaei had replaced Saeid Aghaei, who missed the match due to one-game suspension.

Esteghlal and Persepolis will lock horns in Tehran derby for 93rd time.