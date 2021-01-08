Published: - Jan 08, 2021

Tehran Times - Legendary football player Ali Karimi officially submitted his bid to become president of Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI).

The ex-Iran and Bayern Munich midfielder had already announced his bid for FFIRI’s presidency on his Instagram page.

The elections will be held on Feb.28.

Karimi has introduced his teammate Mehdi Mahdavikia as his first vice president.

The Persepolis iconic midfielder’s decision has been welcomed by many football coaches and players since the federation needs reform. Some people also say Karimi should not participate in the elections since he has no management background.

Presidential elections are to be held after former FFIRI President Mehdi Taj resigned from his position in December, and the federation is currently running by Heydar Baharvand as acting president.