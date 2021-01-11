Published: - Jan 11, 2021

Tehran Times - Sanat Naft football team earned an important away win against Nassaji and moved to top of the Iran Professional League (IPL) on Sunday.

The Yellows edged past Nassaji 1-0 thanks to a Taleb Reykani’s long-range strike in the 36th minute. Nassaji could have equalized the match in the second half but Hamed Shiri missed a penalty.

In Isfahan, Sepahan battled back from a goal down to draw 1-1 with Foolad.

Ayanda Patosi was on target for the visiting team in the 8th minute and Mohammadreza Hosseini leveled the score in the 34th minute.

Aluminum earned a late 2-2 draw against Zob Ahan in Arak. Hamed Pakdel put the hosts into the lead in the 27th minute but two second half’s goals from Darko Bjedov and Abdollah Hosseini put Zob Ahan on the verge of winning the first win in the current season.

Pakdel equalized the match at the dying moments of the match.

In Rafsanjan, Faraz Emamali scored a winning goal for Mes against struggling Machine Sazi.

On Monday, Esteghlal will play Persepolis in Tehran derby.

Sanat Naft sit top of the table with 21 points. Esteghlal are second with 18 points and two games in hands.