Published: - Jan 13, 2021

Tasnim – Antwerp goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand has been linked with a move to Greek giant AEK Athens, filathlos.gr reported.

Jean Butez has been sidelined for some three months due to injury and it was a good chance for the Iranian custodian to steal the show but he is under pressure after conceding three goals in the match against Mechelen.

Now, the Greek site has reported that AEK is going to sign the goalie on loan.

Beiranvand’s agent has recently dismissed the speculation and said the goalkeeper will stay in Antwerp and fight for his place.

Iran international striker Karim Ansarifard also plays in AEK Athens.