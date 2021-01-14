Published: - Jan 14, 2021

PLDC - Bayer 04 Leverkusen has reportedly offered a 1.5 year deal to sign Mehdi Ghayedi from Esteghlal FC.

According to Iranian media outlets, the Bundesliga side has offered to sign Ghayedi on a half-season loan worth $600,000 with an option to extend the contract for one more year with a fee of $1.5 million.

The 22-year-old forward has shown promising performance in the past two seasons in his club, Esteghlal, and there were rumors linking him with different teams in Europe.

The Tehran-based club has not yet decided on the German proposal but reports indicate that the team’s officials are reluctant to lose the player while head coach Mahmoud Fekri has expressed strong opposition to Ghayedi transfer.

Other reports indicate that Arsalan Motahari, the other key forward of Esteghlal, has also received offers from Persian Gulf countries, however, the pressure of the fans and coaches may prevent the transfer of key players.