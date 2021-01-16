Published: - Jan 16, 2021

Tehran Times - Long-serving coach Majid Jalali was named as new head coach of Nassaji football club on Saturday.

The 64-year-old coach has penned an 18-month contract with Ghaemshahr based football club.

Jalali replaced Vahid Fazeli in Nassaji.

Jalali started his coaching career in 1986 as Vahdat coach and has led many Iranian teams over the past 35 years.

Under guidance of Fazeli, third bottom Nassaji earned just two wins out of 11 matches.

The 39-year-old coach was sacked shortly after the 1-1 draw against rock-bottom Machine Sazi on Friday.