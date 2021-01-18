Published: - Jan 18, 2021

Tasnim – Persepolis football club has set its sight on signing attacking midfielder Mehdi Torabi.

Qatari football club Al-Arabi is reluctant to continue with the Iranian player.

The 27-year-old player joined Al-Arabi in October but failed to meet the Qatari team’s expectations.

Tunisian winger Youssef Msakni has been reportedly linked with a move to Al-Arabi as Torabi’s replacement.

Persepolis coach Hamid Motahari has confirmed their interest in signing the player.