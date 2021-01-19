Published: - Jan 19, 2021

Tasnim – Persepolis sits eighth in Asian Club Rankings according to the International Federation of Football and History Stats (IFFHS).

The Iranian team has qualified for the AFC Champions League final two times in three years.

Ulasn Hyundai of South Korea, who beat Persepolis in December in the ACL final, sits top of the list and 33rd in the world.

Persepolis is eighth in Asia and 131st in the world.

Bayern Munich leads the IFFHS table, followed by Brazilian club Palmiras and PSG of France.

Another Iranian club Esteghlal sits 186th in the table.