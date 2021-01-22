Published: - Jan 22, 2021

Tasnim - Iranian forward Shahab Zahedi has been reportedly linked with a move to Rio Ave, A Bola reported.

Sources claim that Rio Ave has offered Olimpik Donetsk with a proposal of 300,000 euros to hire the striker.

The 25-year-old Iranian, along with Dynamo Kyiv’s Viktor Tsygankov, is currently the joint top scorer in the Ukrainian league.

Recent reports have also linked the Iranian striker with Ukrainian club giants Dynamo Kyiv, and FC Zorya Luhansk.

Zahedi had been previously linked with a move to Persepolis.