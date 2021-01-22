Published: - Jan 22, 2021

Tehran TImes - Foolad football team will meet Emirati club Al Ain in play-off round of the 2021 AFC Champions League.

Iran will have three direct slots in the group stage of the 2021 AFC Champions League.

Persepolis will represent Iran in the competition as league champions, while Tractor will take part in the upcoming event as Hazfi Cup winners.

Esteghlal, the league runners-up, will also have a direct slot in the group stage.

Foolad, who finished third in the league last season, will start the campaign with a match against Al Ain in play-off round.

The 2021 AFC Champions League qualifying play-offs will be played from March 2021 to April 2021. A total of 19 teams will compete in the qualifying play-offs to decide the remaining eight of the 40 places in the group stage of the 2021 AFC Champions League.