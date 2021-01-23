Published: - Jan 23, 2021

Football-Oranje - Kwasi Wriedt went from hero to villain for Willem II in their 3-1 defeat at home to PEC Zwolle. Reza Ghoochannejhad netted a hat-trick for the victors.

Willem II went into the weekend four points adrift of safety in 16th place, but ten minutes into their clash with PEC Zwolle, Kwasi Wriedt fired the hosts in front.

However, the striker then became the villain for the hosts as his high challenge on Mike van Duinen just before the break resulted in a straight red-card.

PEC Zwolle then brought on Reza Ghoochannejhad and Immanuel Pherai at the break as they looked to make their man advantage count.

In the 58th minute, Reza equalised after the ball luckily fell at his feet, and shortly afterwards the striker put his side ahead. In the 70th minute, Lindon Selahi conceded a penalty on his debut for Willem II and Reza completed his hat-trick from the spot.

PEC Zwolle then eased to victory which moves them 11th in the table. Willem II remains 16th and next up is an away trip to Ajax.