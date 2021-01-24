Published: - Jan 24, 2021

Tehran Times - The stadiums will be permitted to hold up the fans from the April, head of Iran Football League Organization, Soheil Mahdi, said.

Iranian supporters have been unable to attend football matches since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will allow the fans into stadiums from April but we will have to ensure the health and wellbeing of them. The stadiums need to ensure that the protocols are successfully implemented,” Mahdi said.

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeded 57,380 on Sunday, while more than 1,164,000 cases have recovered in the country.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Sunday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari put the death toll from the novel coronavirus in Iran at 57,383, saying the disease has taken the lives of 89 patients over the past 24 hours.