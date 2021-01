Published: - Jan 31, 2021

Tasnim – Former Esteghlal coach Winfried Schäfer was appointed as head coach of Qatari club Al-Khor.

The German coach has announced his appointment on his Instagram account.

The 71-year-old coach headed Iranian club Esteghlal from 2017 to 2019. Schaefer has most recently worked at Emirati football club Baniyas.

Al-Khor competes in the Qatar Stars League. It plays its home games at Al Khor Stadium.