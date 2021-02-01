Published: - Feb 01, 2021

PLDC - Iranian defender Iman Salimi has penned a contract with the Slovak Super Liga side SKF Sered.

The 24-year-old player has signed a 5-month contract with the Slovak team for an unannounced fee.

The central defender had earlier been linked with a move to Persepolis. Salimi has the experience of playing for Fajr Sepasi, Pars Jonoubi Jam, and Tractor in the Iranian leagues.

In an introduction to fans, Sered’s website noted that Salimi has worked under the tutelage of coaches such as Georges Leekens and Mustafa Denizli among others, managing to win Iran’s Hazfi Cup with Tractor.

“I am happy with my presence in Sered. I want to demonstrate my capabilities and help my teammates,” Salimi told the website in a brief interview.

SKF Sered sits seventh in the Slovak Super Liga with 19 points from 17 matches. Only five matchdays remain to the end of this season while Slovan Bratislava and Dunajska Streda are the main contenders for the title with 44 and 39 points respectively.