Tehran Times - Persepolis football team edged past Tractor thanks to a goal from Jalal Hosseini in Matchday 14 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

In the match held in Tabriz’s Yadegar-e Emam Stadium, Persepolis captain Hosseini headed home from Ahmad Nourollahi’s cross in the 53rd minute.

Persepolis made several chances in the second half but their opportunities were saved by Tractor goalkeeper Mohammadreza Akhbari.

In Mashhad, Mes Rafsanjan defeated Shahr Khodro at the Emam Reza Stadium. Faraz Emamali scored the only goal of the match in the 63rd minute.

on Friday, IPL leaders Esteghlal will host Nassaji, Zob Ahan play Sepahan in Isfahan derby, Sanat Naft host Foolad in Abadan, Gol Gohar face Naft Masjed Soleyman, Aluminum play Saipa in Aeak and Paykan host Machine Sazi in Tehran.