Published: - Feb 05, 2021

PLDC - Ukraine’s FC Zorya Luhansk will reportedly complete signing of Iranian striker Shahab Zahedi in the coming days.

According to Ukrainian outlets, the current team of Zahedi, Olimpik Donetsk, has agreed to his transfer to Zorya for a fee of around $360,000.

The 25-year-old striker is reportedly conducting medical tests and may sign an official contract as soon as Feb. 6.

Olimpik Donetsk had put Zahedi in the second team after reports emerged that he had reached an agreement with Zorya without the club’s notice.

Zorya already has another Iranian forward in the team, Allayhar Sayyadmanesh, who joined the team on loan in October 2020.

The team stands fourth in the Ukrainian Premier League with 20 points from 12 matches.