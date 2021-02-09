Published: - Feb 09, 2021

Tasnim – Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi scored once again for Porto in Primeira Liga Sunday night.

In the match held at the Estadio Municipal de Braga, Sergio Oliveira put the visiting team into the lead in the 35th minute from the penalty spot.

Taremi made it 2-0 with a volley in the 54th minute but Porto was reduced to 10-man after Jesus Manuel Corona was shown a red card on the hour mark.

With three minutes remaining, Braga’s Fransergio pulled a goal back and Nicolas Gaitan equalized the match in the dying moments of the match.

Porto remains second behind Sporting Lisbon.