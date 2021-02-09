Published: - Feb 09, 2021

PLDC - Iranian striker of FC Porto says he had also offers from two other top Portuguese teams namely Sporting and Benfica but decided to join FC Porto.

"I had offers from Benfica and Sporting, but I chose FC Porto because it is a very strong team and more famous than Benfica in Iran,” the 28-year-old forward told Dragão magazine. Finishing the last season as a top scorer in Rio Ave, he continued, “I thought that if I could come to FC Porto I could show myself even better than at Rio Ave because I would have more opportunities.”

Playing in Porto that has several trophies and plays in the Champions League was his dream, Taremi said.

"I always thought about playing in Europe. I could have come earlier, but I had some problems and this aim didn't come true. My dream was always Europe. When I was in Qatar, after the 2018 World Cup, I had many proposals, but they wouldn't let me,” he added, pointing to his presence in Qatar’s Al Gharafa.

“Later, when I became a free player, I knew that maybe it was no longer the best time to come to Europe, but I wanted to try and see what happens; see if I could improve and test my qualities,” added the striker.

“Then I went to Rio Ave, had a great season and when I was there, I said to myself: I can be the best here, I can go further. I did everything to be a professional at Rio Ave and then I came here,” he said.

Taremi has so far scored 12 goals in 28 matches in the first season that he is playing for FC Porto.