Published: - Feb 10, 2021

Tasnim - Executive Chairman of Persepolis football club Ebrahim Shakouri said the FIFA’s ban will be lifted until February 20.

Persepolis has been banned by world governing body FIFA from signing players at the transfer windows.

The Iranian football club has been banned due to unpaid debts to its former striker Mario Budimir.

Persepolis must pay 500,000 euros to the Croatian player to lift the ban.

“We have enough funds to fulfil our financial commitment. The fans should not worry about the ban. It will be lifted until February 20,” Shakouri said.