Feb 11, 2021

Explica - Braga and Porto drew (1-1) in the first leg of the Portuguese Cup semifinals after a very rough match that ended with the two Colombians from the ‘dragons’, Uribe and Luis Díaz, sent off

The first goal came in the 9th minute after a failure by the Braga goalkeeper, Matheus, who cleared a bad head and allowed Taremi, from 30 meters, to pump the ball, which went to the back of the net.