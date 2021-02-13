Beiranvand wins Belgium’s best save of the week [VIDEO]
PLDC - Iranian goalkeeper of Antwerp, Alireza Beiranvand, has won the best save of the week in the Belgium’s Jupiler Pre League.
According to the league’s website, Beiranvand’s one-hand save against Beerschot on Sunday has been chosen as the best save of the 25th week.
In the 55th minute of the game against Beerschot, Beiranvand performed a dive to the bottom right to block the ball with his right hand.
The match ended with a 2-1 victory for Royal Antwerp.
