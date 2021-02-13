Published: - Feb 13, 2021

PLDC - Iranian goalkeeper of Antwerp, Alireza Beiranvand, has won the best save of the week in the Belgium’s Jupiler Pre League.

According to the league’s website, Beiranvand’s one-hand save against Beerschot on Sunday has been chosen as the best save of the 25th week.

In the 55th minute of the game against Beerschot, Beiranvand performed a dive to the bottom right to block the ball with his right hand.

The match ended with a 2-1 victory for Royal Antwerp.