Published: - Feb 14, 2021

Tehran Times - Iran matches against Hong Kong and Cambodia at the 2022 World Cup qualifiers have been postponed to June, Iran Football Federation’s spokesman Amirmehdi Alavi said.

“The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has rescheduled the matches due to coronavirus concerns. The matches against the teams will be held in June,” Alavi said.

Iran football team were originally scheduled to meet Hong Kong and Cambodia on March 25 and 30 in Tehran and Phnom Penh, respectively.

AFC has yet to release an official statement on the status of the games.

Iran, who sit third in Group C, will have to play Bahrain and Iraq.