Published: - Feb 15, 2021

Tasnim – Iranian rising star Jafar Salmani assisted and scored as Portimonense defeated Gil Vicente 4-1 Sunday night.

Portimonense returned to victories in the Primeira Liga in a match in which Aylton Boa Morte and Salmani were in the spotlight, with a goal and an assist for each one.

Salmani assisted Maurício Antônio in the first minute of the match.

He also found the back of the net with a right-footed shot in the 33rd minute. It was Salmani’s first goal in the Liga.

Aylton Boa Morte made the scoreboard 3-1 in 72nd minute and Beto scored the fourth goal.