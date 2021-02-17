Published: - Feb 17, 2021

PLDC - Zob Ahan FC has appointed Mojtaba Hosseini as the head coach of the Isfahan-based team.

After reviewing different options, the club’s board decided to choose Hosseini as head coach.

The 46-year-old coach has the experience of managing Zob Ahan and Naft Masjed Soleyman and also acting as an assistant in Zob Ahan, Persepolis, Nassaji, and Naft Tehran.

Zob Ahan put a halt to cooperation with former coach Rahman Rezaei last week because of the poor run of the team this season. Zob Ahan has just registered one win in 14 matches while conceding five losses and recording eight draws. The team now sits 14th in the Iran Professional League table.

Earlier, former Estaghlal coach Farhad Majidi had been linked with the team.