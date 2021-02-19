Published: - Feb 19, 2021

Liga Portugal - January was indeed a fantastic month for Mehdi Taremi. The Iranian striker, who has earned a crucial spot in Sérgio Conceição's starting squad, has scored three goals within four games during January in the Liga NOS. The 28-year-old player thus earned both distinctions as the Best Forward and Best Player of the Month in the competition.

It is also worth mentioning that Taremi got 32,00% of the votes for Best Forward of the Month, surpassing the competition of Ricardo Quaresma, with 15,00%, and his teammate Tecatito Corona, who got 11,00%.

In turn, for the election of the Best Player of the Month, the Iranian star racked up 15,00% of the votes, followed by Pedro Porro, with 11,00%, and Eustáquio, with 9,00%.