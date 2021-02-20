Published: - Feb 20, 2021

PLDC - Tabriz-born coach and former striker Rasoul Khatibi has come back to manage Tabriz-based team Tractor.

Khatibi has terminated the contract with Aluminium Arak with mutual consent to join Tractor. He had a successful year with Aluminium with a promotion to the Iran Professional League. The team now stands 6th in the IPL table with 22 points.

The 42-year-old coach has earlier managed Tractor, Gostaresh Foolad, and Machine Sazi in Tabriz.

Under his tutelage, Tractor topped the league’s table halfway through the 2014-2015 season but he parted ways with the team due to differences with the then officials of the club.

Tractor has been without a coach since early December when the club ceased cooperation with Alireza Mansourian. The team has since been arranged by captain Masoud Shojaei.

Khatibi is a favorite figure among Tractor fans, who also call him ‘Rasoul Pasha’.