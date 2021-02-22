Published: - Feb 22, 2021

Tasnim – Zorya Luhansk football team edged past Mariupol 1-0 in Ukrainian Premier League on Saturday.

Iranian forward Shahab Zahedi, who has recently joined Zorya, scored the only goal of the match in the 34th minute.

Zorya Luhansk moved up to third place, seven points adrift of leader Dynamo Kyiv.

Zahedi, 25, joined Zorya on February 8 from Olimpik Donetsk

Another Iranian forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh is also a member of Zorya Luhansk.