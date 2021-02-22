Published: - Feb 22, 2021

Tehran Times - Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand is likely to be sidelined several weeks with a foot injury.

The Antwerp goalie suffered a foot injury in the match against Sint-Truidense VV at the Bosuilstadion Sunday night in the 34th minute.

Beiranvand was replaced by Ortwin De Wolf, former Belgium U21 keeper, who kept a clean sheet during his time.

Beiranvand will miss the Round of 32 second leg against Rangers in a UEFA Europa League at the Ibrox Stadium.

Het Laatste has reported that Jean Butez will be back on the field. The French keeper suffered an ankle injury six weeks ago, but he is almost fit again.