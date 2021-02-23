Published: - Feb 23, 2021

Tasnim – Iranian football club Sepahan parted company with Oman international forward Muhsen al-Ghassani on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old player left Sepahan by mutual consent.

Al-Ghassani, who has scored two goals for Oman national team at the 2022 World Cup qualifier Group E games, joined Sepahan in January 2020 on a one-and-a-half-year contract.

Sepahan is a favorite team to win the Iran Professional League (IPL) in the current season.

The Isfahan-based football team sits second, two points behind Persepolis in the table.