Published: - Feb 26, 2021

Tasnim – Iran international midfielder Saman Ghoddos scored for Brentford in the Championship.

Brentford ended its three-game losing run in the Championship with a comfortable 3-0 win over struggling Sheffield Wednesday.

Ghoddos scored the second goal of the match in the 74th minute and then added an assist seven minutes from time with a pinpoint free-kick which Mads Bech Sorensen guided back across goal and in off the far post with his head.

The win ensured the Bees stayed second in the table with its first clean sheet in nine league outings.