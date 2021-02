Published: - Feb 27, 2021

Tasnim – Iranian football club Persepolis has reportedly reached an agreement with Shahriyar Moghanlou.

The 26-year-old forward joined Portuguese club Santa Clara in the summer but has failed to meet expectations in the team.

Persepolis is going to sign the player for the rest of the season.

Local media reports suggest that Persepolis has reached an agreement with Santa Clara to sign Moghanlou.