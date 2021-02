Published: - Feb 28, 2021

Tasnim – Persepolis midfielder Saeid Hosseinpour joined Machine Sazi football team.

The 22-year-old player has joined the Tabriz-based football team on a loan deal.

Machine Sazi has appointed Mehdi Pashazadeh as its new head coach with the aim of avoiding relegation.

Also, Esteghlal unused forward Sajjad Aghaei joined Nassaji football team.

The second half of the Iran Professional League will resume on Monday.