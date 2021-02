Published: - Feb 28, 2021

Tasnim – Sardar Azmoun made a return from an ankle injury and played at Zenit starting XI on Saturday.

The Russian soccer league resumed this Friday, after more than two months of winter break.

Azmoun had a good performance in the 2-2 draw against Rostov at the Krestovsky Stadium.

The Iranian forward had been sidelined for a month.

The leader, Zenit, sits five points ahead of CSKA Moscow.