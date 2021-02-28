Published: - Feb 28, 2021

Tehran Times - New president of Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) Shahabeddin Azizi Khadem appointed Heydar Baharvand as the federation’s acting vice president.

Baharvand was also appointed as acting president of Iran Football League Organization.

He served as FFIRI acting president since December 2019 after Mehdi Taj stepped down as president of federation.

Azizi Khadem was elected as president of Iran football federation for a four-year term on Sunday.