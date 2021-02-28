Published: - Feb 28, 2021

PLDC - Central midfielder Saeed Mehri has parted ways with Tractor to join Esteghlal.

Mehri, 25, was under the radar of Esteghlal, and eventually, the sides signed a 36-month contract on Sunday.

There were rumors circulating that Esteghlal and Tractor had agreed to swap Mohammad Daneshgar with Saeed Mehri, however, the Tehran-based club rejected the offer.

In a post in his Instagram account, Mehri bid farewell to Tractor fans on Saturday night.

The midfielder was introduced to top-level Iranian football by Tabriz-based Machine Sazi and later joined Tractor and showed his quality as a defensive midfielder.

Reports indicated that he had some disagreements with Tractor managers but any transfer in winter seemed unlikely.

It seems that Mehri will have a hard time, at least in the beginning, finding his place in Esteghlal as the team is already equipped with good midfielders.