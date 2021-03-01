Published: - Mar 01, 2021

Tasnim – Former Persepolis and Sepahan coach Zlatko Kranjcar died at the age of 64 in his birthplace Zagreb on Monday.

The Croatian coach had been hospitalized in Zagreb due to illness and finally lost his battle with the disease.

Kranjcar was a popular coach in Iran football as he had worked in Persepolis and Sepahan clubs.

He also headed Iran U-23 football team in 2019.

In Persepolis, he had a short stint but inspired Sepahan to win league and Hazfi Cup titles.

Kranjcar represented Yugoslavia and Croatia in his playing career. He also coached Montenegro and Croatia football teams.