Published: - Mar 02, 2021

PLDC - Members of Esteghlal board have reportedly concluded on parting ways with Mahmoud Fekri after the team’s week run in recent matchdays.

Although sitting third in the IPL table with 37 points, Esteghlal has failed to offer an attractive football style and satisfy the fans. The team’s head coach Fekri has been the main target of criticism.

According to some reports, Esteghlal managing board had earlier decided to end cooperation with Fekri, however, some high-ranking officials had opposed the decision.

Monday’s 1-1 draw against Mes in the 16th matchday of IPL was enough to force Esteghlal board to hold an emergency meeting over the team’s status and decide on fate of the team’s coach.

The board has reportedly decided to part ways with Fekri, although the decision may not be implemented under the influence of some officials.

Reports indicate that Amir Ghalenoei, Farhad Majidi, Mohammad Taghavi, and Javad Nekounam are among candidates to lead the team.

Meanwhile, Mehr News Agency reports that Majidi is the main candidate for the hot seat. Majidi resigned as Esteghlal coach in late August after reports indicated that the then officials of the team were trying to return Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni to Tehran.