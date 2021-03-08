Published: - Mar 08, 2021

Tehran Times - Santa Clara forward Shahriyar Moghanlou joined Persepolis on Sunday for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old forward has joined the Iranian giants from Santa Clara on loan.

Moghanlou signed for Portuguese club in September on a three-year contract but failed to shine in his first experience abroad.

The details of the fee contract have not been released.

Persepolis eye title in Iran league for the fifth time in a row.