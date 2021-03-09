Published: - Mar 09, 2021

Tasnim – Nasrollah Abdollahi was appointed as new sporting director of Esteghlal football team on Monday.

He will be assisted by Farzad Majidi in the position.

Abdollahi replaced Parviz Mazloumi as the team’s sporting director.

Abdollahi has previously coached Esteghlal in the 90s as well as Saipa who qualified for the 1995 Asian Club Championship semifinals.

The club is one of four Iranian teams who will feature in the 2021 AFC Champions League.

Last week, Farhad Majidi was named as new head coach of Esteghlal football team.

Majidi took charge of the team as Mahmoud Fekri’s replacement.